Officials urged not to press for papers for releasing benefits

MLAs have urged officials not to ask beneficiaries to produce documents while seeking flood relief benefits as such documents belonging to most of the flood-hit villagers have been washed away.

MLA Anil Benake and Abhay Patil told Minister Lakshman Savadi on Friday that officials were asking beneficiaries to produce documents, including Aadhaar card, ration card, land revenue records, to release compensation for house damage and other benefits.

Most of them are unable to produce such records as their documents have been lost in the floods. No beneficiary should be turned down due to his inability to produce documents, said Mr. Benake. At a meeting at the city corporation, Mr. Benake and Mr. Patil asked officials to release benefits to flood-hit families, without wasting time on formalities. “I have urged the State government not to seek any document from beneficiaries,” he told The Hindu. He said that he had urged the Minister to issue standing instructions to officials not to seek any document from eligible beneficiaries. Officials should ascertain the eligibility of the beneficiary through other means such as site visits and local inquiry, he said.

According to him, houses were flooded not only in the villages but also in urban areas in Belagavi.

“Water flooded houses in several areas in the city, including Maratha Colony, Samarth Nagar, Hindalga Road, Dhamane, Wadagaon, Jakkeri Honda and Goods Shed Road. Residents of these areas have lost not only valuables but also documents. They managed to grab their clothes and some money and left the area to save their lives. Some lived in relief centres or houses of relatives. It would be inhuman to ask them to produce documents now,’’ he said.

“Getting copies of documents from government departments would take at least two-three weeks. It would be very difficult for the flood-affected people to go to government offices, get copies and come back to the Revenue Department to seek benefits. They want to settle down fast and they can’t afford such delays,” said Mr. Patil. However, officials say that it would be a difficult task to choose beneficiaries without documents. “How can we know who is the real sufferer and who is not? It may be difficult for a family to produce one document. But they can look for other valid documents that could establish their identity and place of residence. Once that is done, our officials would estimate the losses and release compensation,” said a revenue department officer in-charge of flood relief.