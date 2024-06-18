Officials ‘unfit’ to continue if they deny services at ST hostels: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday told officials of the Tribal Welfare Department that they are “unfit” to continue in service if they are unable to provide basic facilities such quality food, drinking water, beds and bedsheets for students in hostels run by the department.

Issues in hostels

It came to notice during a progress review meeting with officials of the department that many parents take their children from hostels back home at night after dinner owing to inadequate accommodation facilities in ST students’ hotels. The Chief Minister told officials to find out why the students were leaving hostels post dinner.

The meeting, chaired by Mr. Siddaramaiah, assumed significance in the wake of a multi-crore scam in the Valmiki Development Corporation of the department, following which focus has been on its activities and spending.

Taking note of the cleanliness issue, Mr. Siddaramaiah instructed officials to visit hostels during the evenings and ensure supply of quality foodgrains and other items to students.

Appointing teachers

The Chief Minister instructed the Finance Department to take action for the appointment of teachers. He said that the children of tribal residential school should be able to compete effectively with other students. It was directed that good use should be made of the smart class system.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that unnecessary purchasing of mattress, bedsheets and essentials will not be tolerated. He instructed that instead of getting 4G exemption unnecessarily, direct tenders should be called for procurement and services.

The department had received an allocation of ₹1884.01 crore and spent ₹1879.35 crore, achieving a progress of 99.75% during 2023-24.

SSLC performance

The officials said that 77% of students in the Class 10 had cleared the examination conducted in April, 2024. The Chief Minister told the officials to make efforts to increase the pass percentage of students in Class 10.

Mr. Siddaramaiah directed officials to issue an order to clear 22 pending cases before the Civil Rights Enforcement (CRE) Cell for verification.

