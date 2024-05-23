‘Officials trying to resolve technical issues in releasing subsidy inputs’

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that a mismatch in the names of the beneficiaries, failure to link Aadhaar with bank accounts, and the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) were some of the main reasons for the delay in input subsidies not being transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts.

Addressing a press conference on drought relief and monsoon preparations in Dharwad on Thursday, Ms. Prabhu said that a total of 1.06 lakh farmers in Dharwad district had received input subsidies to the tune of ₹108.12 crore in 10 installments, while 6,083 are yet to receive the amount.

She said the eligible farmers who were yet to receive the crop loss compensation owing to technical glitches had been approached by the village revenue officials to help them in resolving the technical issues.

“The mismatch of names of the beneficiary in Adhaar card and FRUIT ID, failure to link Adhaar with the bank accounts, National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), dormant Aadhaar cards, and bank accounts and wrong entry of IFSC code among others are the main reasons for not receiving the input subsidies,” she said, adding that glitches related to 4,918 farmers had been resolved.

Among the beneficiaries, it had been found that 660 farmers had died and 505 were staying in some other place. Those staying outside had been contacted by the village officials to get the issues resolved, she said.

The government had stated that the guidelines of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) or the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) should be taken into consideration while deciding the compensation amount for the crop loss during the 2023 kharif season, and the provision is to pay compensation for crop loss of 33% or more, she said.

The compensation amount is ₹8,500 per hectare of rain-fed land and ₹17,000 per hectare of irrigated land and in Dharwad district compensation has been sanctioned for crop loss in 1.23 lakh hectares.

She said that the list of farmers whose claims for compensation had been approved had been displayed on the notice boards of nada kacheris, gram panchayats, raitha samparka kendras, and tahasildar’s offices.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that having the FRUIT ID was compulsory for the farmers to get the scheme benefits. She has appealed to all the farmers to get the FRUIT ID with the help of PDOs or officials at raitha samparka kendras.

