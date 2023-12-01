Officials told to work towards effective implementation of guarantee schemes

December 01, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister for Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture Shivraj Tangadagi said that the State government has shown special concern in implementing the four guarantee schemes across the State and that there should not be a single complaint of payment dues to the beneficiaries under the guarantee schemes.

He was addressing the gathering during the Janata Darshan at Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district on Friday. Mr. Tangadagi said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would visit the district by this month, and asked officials to ensure the Gruha Lakshmi scheme reaches every woman in the Koppal district without any hurdles, there should not be a single complaint regarding the payment dues under guarantee scheme.

The Minister also warned that stern action would be taken against concerned officials if any beneficiary complaints about payment dues of the guarantee schemes. The district has achieved 95% progress in disbursing an amount of ₹2,000 cash to women heads of all families under Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Mr. Tangadagi directed the officials to fix the technical problem and disburse the amount to remaining 5 percent of beneficiaries. He said no women should be deprived of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the district. The officials should conduct door-to-door surveys and ensure that each beneficiary has received the amount under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Reiterating that the Siddaramaiah-led government was committed for the farmers’ welfare, Mr. Tangadagi said that the farmers who had suffered heavy crop losses due to unseasonal rains will be getting crop relief, each farmer will be getting ₹2,000 crop relief in the first installment. The government has taken measures to tackle drinking water shortage across the State, by releasing ₹50 lakh for each taluk, he added.