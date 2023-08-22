Officials told to visit areas in their jurisdiction and address people’s issues with a positive mindset

August 22, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Secretary to Department of Agriculture and Dharwad district in-charge V. Anbukumar has called upon officials to visit areas under their jurisdiction and address people’s issues with a positive mindset.

Chairing a review meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Anbukumar asked the officials, including the Assistant Commissioner and tahsildars, to visit raita sampark kendras, primary health centres, hostels of schools and colleges, anganwadi centres and other places and redress grievances there.

Emphasising the need for compulsorily participating in initiatives to increase green cover on school and college and government building premises, he asked them to take up mini-forest development under employment guarantee and rural development and other government schemes.

Referring to the recent incident of water contamination in Chitradurga and Raichur districts, he asked the officials to take preventive and precautionary measures to prevent any such incidents. Warning that officials concerned will be held responsible in case of water contamination, he asked them to adhere to guidelines regarding uploading reports on water supply on a daily basis.

The officials informed the meeting that following average rainfall in the district, water supply issues have been addressed through tankers and hired borewells.

Joint Director of Agriculture Kiran Kumar said that crop insurance compensation has been disbursed to 1,08,007 farmers for the 2021-22 kharif crop. And, for the 2022-23 rabi crop, compensation has been worked out and the amount is being transferred to the bank accounts of farmers.

Referring to the 85% progress made in e-KYC till August 1, 2023, the district-in-charge secretary said that among the 18,627 beneficiaires, 4,739 beneficiaries have passed away and the details are being updated in the web portal taking the progress to 89%.

He also asked the officials to deploy additional officers to villages where e-KYC cases are pending with a view to achieving 100% progress, to which Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde responded saying that Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) will be deployed for the work.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shashi Patil said that on an average, 3,000 births are being reported per month in the district.

She also pointed out that all steps are being taken to reduce maternal mortality. In case of death during pregnancy, an emergency meeting, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, is being held the same day to analyse the reasons and take preventive measures, she said.

Ravi Saligoudar spoke about the livestock situation in the district, while Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath informed the meeting that through plantation programmes, 20,800 saplings have been planted in schools.

The proposal regarding 10 post-matriculation hostels and eight Morarji Desai Residential Schools, progress under guarantee schemes and others were deliberated upon during the meeting.

Subsequently, Mr. Anbukumar visited the district civil hospital to inspect the facilities and services.

