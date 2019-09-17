Officials told to throw open indoor stadium for public use within a week

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Krishna Bajpai has directed officials to throw open the indoor stadium in Haveri, particularly the badminton courts, for use by sportspersons within a week.

Mr. Bajpai visited the Hosamani Siddappa District Stadium in Haveri on Tuesday and inspected the various upgradation works taken up to provide better facilities to sportspersons.

Four badminton courts with wooden flooring are being constructed at the indoor stadium and the work has been almost completed. The Deputy Commissioner checked ongoing polishing work and asked the officials to take steps to expedite the work on painting the walls and illumination of the courts. He asked them to complete the works within three or four days and allow sportspersons to use the courts within a week.

Inspecting the work on the pavilion and painting of the stadium, the Deputy Commissioner suggested providing shelter over the steps. He directed them to expedite the works and initiate works on the basketball court, skating rink, tennis courts and upgradation of the gymnasium at the earliest.

Mr. Bajpai asked Assistant Director of Youth Services and Sports Shakir Ahmed to get quick approval for the 14 works worth ₹ 83.83 lakh pertaining to comprehensive upgradation of the district stadium, the estimates of which had already been submitted to the Commissioner of the Youth Services and Sports. As per the new proposal, it has been proposed to renovate the 400 m athletics track.

Subsequently, Mr. Bajpai visited new Gandhi Bhavan, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹ 3 crore. He inspected the work on the building of Adarsha Vidyalaya of the Department of Minority Welfare and expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work.