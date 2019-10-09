Karnataka

Officials told to take up work under MGNREGA in Kiratageri village

Minister for Mines and Geology C.C. Patil on Tuesday handed over compensation cheque to family members of a woman who recently lost her life after being struck by lightning in Kiratageri village of Gadag district.

Minister for Mines and Geology, Forest and Ecology C.C. Patil visited Kiratageri village in Gadag district on Tuesday and heard grievances of the village residents.

The Minister, who walked around the village, found that the roads were in really a bad shape and muddy. He immediately directed the officials to take up work under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme.

The Minister directed the officials to hold Gram Sabhas in all the villages of the Huilgol Gram Panchayat, including Kiratageri.

The Minister assured the public of looking into their other grievances and take steps to address them at the earliest.

Earlier, accompanied by Bagalkot MP P.C. Gaddigoudar, the Minister visited the houses of Shivaputrappa Totager and Kallappa Totager and handed over cheques for compensation to them.

Vijayalakshmi Shivaputrappa Totager and Dakshayani Kallappa Totager were killed on October 3 after being struck by lightning. Consoling the family members, the Minister handed over cheques for ₹ 5 lakh each to the family members.

Gadag Tahsildar Srinivasmurthy Kulkarni and others were present.

