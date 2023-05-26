Officials told to take steps to deal with monsoon woes

May 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil has instructed the officials concerned to take necessary measures to deal with the problems arising during the rainy season in the city.

Chairing a meeting of officials of the City Corporation and corporators here on Friday, Mr. Patil said that water-logging on the city roads is the one of the common sights after a spell or two of heavy rain during the monsoon. So, he directed the officials to make sure that a good drainage system is in place to curb the problem.

He also said that the city corporation should improve the door-to-door garbage collection system and maintain timings. There should be a proper check on dumping of waste in the sewage and banning the use of plastic bags. Polythene bags are the main cause for choking of the sewerage system.

The councillors said that private companies are digging up roads to lay cables and damaging drinking water pipelines causing inconvenience to residents.

Mr. Patil took feedback from the councillors to ascertain the status of works in their respective wards, including obstacles and pending works. He instructed them to regularly visit their wards to address public issues.

He urged officials to take decisive action against agencies if they miss deadlines. Both officials as well as agencies will be held accountable for their commitments.

Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil said that the corporation will draw up a ward-wise micro plan to take up road, underground drainage and streetlights works and also, prepare estimates for these works.

The legislator then directed the officials to fill lakes on the outskirts of the city with rainwater and recharge groundwater as part of finding a permanent solution to water scarcity in the city.