Officials told to take heritage conservation guidelines seriously

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday urged the departmental engineers in the government to take conservation guidelines in the building bylaws seriously, to conserve the heritage of Mysuru.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop for engineers and contractors of government on heritage conservation conducted by the Directorate of Archaeology Museums and Heritage.

The directorate will conduct a set of four such workshops to orient and sensitise the departmental engineers in the government on the imperatives of heritage conservation and also seek action plan from the participants of their jurisdictional areas.

Mr. Rajendrra said if those at the helm of affairs cannot comprehend the importance of heritage in Mysuru then they are unfit to be in the administration. The Deputy Commissioner said he would also discuss the issue with the MUDA and MCC engineers and those in the town planning section to adhere to heritage norms.

Mysuru has a heritage ambience with every street oozing with buildings of yore breathing history and it was necessary for the engineers to strike a balance between commercial requirements of the builders and the necessity to save heritage.

The city engineers while approving licenses should strive to synchronize the heritage requirement and ensure a semblance of uniformity with respect to the façade in notified heritage zones. At present the situation is such that there is a heritage building or two on a street but they are flanked by commercial structures with the design out of synch with the existing structures, he added.

Though there are only 131 notified heritage buildings in Mysuru, every lane of gully in the city breathes heritage and it was vital to conserve it, said Mr. Rajendra. Pointing out that the heritage flavour in Mysuru was richer compared to other cities in Karnataka be its natural heritage or monumental heritage, it was vital for administrators and engineers in the government to be sensitive to issues of conservation.

A. Devaraj, Commissioner, DAMH said there were 844 protected heritage sites in Karnataka which was the highest among the States in the country. Similarly, Mysuru had a high number of heritage structures and more than half of them were under the domain of the government which was using them as offices.

He said heritage buildings reflected a slice of history of the city or the district and gave an identity to it and hence need to be conserved and cited the example of Silver Jubilee Clock Tower which was being conserved by the DAMH.

But he rued that many of the heritage structures in Mysuru which house offices, lacked maintenance and were on the verge of collapse and it was the duty of the department conserved to take initiative for their conservation.

Mr. Devaraj said if there was a leak in the heritage structure it needed intervention to prevent further damage but the initiative should come from the concerned offices housed in that building. Such small initiatives entailing minimal expenditure can go a long way in conservation, he added.

Architect and conservator Sharath Chandra of Heritage Matters, was the resource person and there were also site visits as part of the programme.