Officials told to take action against illegal removal of lake silt

January 14, 2024 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - BENGALURU

In a press statement, Mr. Boseraju highlighted the detrimental effects of “unscientific” silt removal in the lakes managed by the Minor Irrigation Department.

The Hindu Bureau

Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju has instructed officials of the department to take stringent action against people who are indiscriminately involved in removing silt from lakes which has caused water scarcity.

In a press statement, Mr. Boseraju highlighted the detrimental effects of “unscientific” silt removal in the lakes managed by the Minor Irrigation Department. The improper extraction of silt, exceeding specified limits in some cases, not only results in financial losses to the government but also contributes to water depletion in lakes, leading to severe water shortages.

He instructed the Secretary of the Department to issue strict directives to Superintending Engineers of all Circles and Executive Engineers of all divisions to take legal action against any activities involving the “unscientific” lifting of silt.

