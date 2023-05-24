Officials told to submit pending proposals of development projects in their departments

May 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar has directed his subordinate officers in different departments to submit in brief the pending proposals on the development projects in their respective departments.

In a meeting of officials at his office here on Wednesday, he asked them to submit those proposals that have already been submitted to the government such as compensation to farmers who have lost red gram crop in the wilt disease attack, allotment of land from Social Welfare Department, Ganagapur Corridor Development and Chandramappli Tree Park Development, on the day itself.

“You should also need to furnish within three days all the details pertaining to the repair, development and construction of roads, bridges and buildings taken up by the Public Works Department, the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department and KRIDL between 2019-20 and 2021-22 in view of the damage caused by floods,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer also directed his subordinates to immediately complete the appointments of backlog vacancies at the district level and also the ongoing recruitment process of Anganwadi workers.