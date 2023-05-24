ADVERTISEMENT

Officials told to submit pending proposals of development projects in their departments

May 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar has directed his subordinate officers in different departments to submit in brief the pending proposals on the development projects in their respective departments.

In a meeting of officials at his office here on Wednesday, he asked them to submit those proposals that have already been submitted to the government such as compensation to farmers who have lost red gram crop in the wilt disease attack, allotment of land from Social Welfare Department, Ganagapur Corridor Development and Chandramappli Tree Park Development, on the day itself.

“You should also need to furnish within three days all the details pertaining to the repair, development and construction of roads, bridges and buildings taken up by the Public Works Department, the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department and KRIDL between 2019-20 and 2021-22 in view of the damage caused by floods,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer also directed his subordinates to immediately complete the appointments of backlog vacancies at the district level and also the ongoing recruitment process of Anganwadi workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US