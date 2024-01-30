Officials told to show concern towards society and ensure social justice

January 30, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has asked officials to show concern towards society and work for the cause of ensuring social justice and development instead of just restricting themselves to routine office work.

Chairing the third tri-monthly review meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Lad said that only when officials showed social concern and worked accordingly, the pro-people programmes of the government will reach the people.

The Minister also emphasised the need for the officials to involve elected representatives in the planning of programmes in the fields of education, health, woman and child development, drinking water, agriculture, horticulture and urban development.

“The programmes should be chalked out in consultation with all stakeholders and district-level officials should submit report to the district in-charge Minister and MLA concerned about the programmes of their respective departments and the progress every month,” he said.

Mr. Lad asked the officials not to prioritise infrastructure works over comprehensive development. The focus should be on utilising available infrastructure and amenities to facilitate comprehensive development and the officials should consciously work towards it, he said.

Pointing out the quality of primary education in the district, he asked the officials of various departments to chalk out a blueprint for the improvement of the education system. He also stressed the need for proper implementation of programmes of the Forest Department and warned that officials will be held responsible if there is any scarcity of fodder for livestock.

Joint Director of Agriculture Kirankumar said that steps are being taken for the release of crop loss compensation for kharif, while survey of crop loss during rabi season has also been conducted. The administration has already released ₹64.03 crore as interim relief to 88,277 farmers who registered for the crop insurance scheme, he said.

Deputy Director of Horticulture K.C. Badrannavar said that 9,145 mango growers have registered for weather-based crop insurance scheme and a sum of ₹10 crore is ready to be released to 3,126 farmers. Steps are being taken for the release of crop loss compensation to the remaining 5,600 farmers, he said.

New ambulances

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shashi Patil said that the district will get new ambulances during February and an extensive awareness campaign has been launched to sensitise people on the declining sex ratio in the district.

While Kundgol MLA M.R. Patil stressed the need for focusing on drinking water supply and employment in rural areas, Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai pointed out the delay in the completion of development works in urban areas. He asked the officials to complete the works before the onset of monsoon.

Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi concurred with him.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Divya Prabhu, who recently took charge, directed the officials to update themselves with proper information on the projects of the respective departments and take steps to expedite the works while ensuring quality.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. and various senior officials were present.

