Officials told to sanction land for hostels, graveyards

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has directed officials to sanction land for the construction of hostels and graveyards on receipt of proposals. She was chairing a review meeting of development works under the Revenue Department in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Dr. Ragapriya directed Revenue Department officials to identify land in 20 days to construct hostels for girls and boys of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as the departments concerned have already sent proposals seeking land.

As many as 350 graveyards are in 509 villages in the district. Officials should sanction land for building new graveyards and also construct approach roads to them, she said. She also said that action has to be taken to sanction sites for Raita Sampark Kendras expeditiously.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankar Gowda Somanal and others were present.