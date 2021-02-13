Officials told to resurvey list of housing scheme beneficiaries

Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran speaking at a training programme in Bidar on Friday.

A committee comprising 65 officers formed for the purpose in Bidar

Bidar Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran has formed a committee to resurvey the list of beneficiaries prepared for 2015-16 and 2018-19 for a housing scheme and to check whether houses have been allotted to eligible beneficiaries.

Mr. Ramachandran has formed the committee comprising 65 officers from more than 12 departments for the resurvey to ensure beneficiaries are eligibile for the housing scheme.

There were allegations that there was no transparency in the process of selection of beneficiaries for the houses allotted in 2015 and 2018 in some of the villages of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district.

Speaking at a training programme for officers to conduct the survey, Mr. Ramachandran instructed the officials to visit villages for conducting the survey and submit a comprehensive report within 10 days. The survey should be conducted based on the 15-point questionnaire of Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation. The Panchayat Development Officers are directed to cooperate with the officials during the survey.

Mr. Ramachandran explained the process of conducting the resurvey through a PowerPoint presentation.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar was present.

As many as 26,000 houses were allotted to beneficiaries in Bhalki taluk in the last four years, and the allegation is that 9,000 houses were allotted to ineligible people.

There is also an allegation of PDOs swindling ₹72.65 crore in the housing scheme.

Earlier, Managing Director of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the government.

The report found irregularities in the allotment of 26 houses in Balur Gram Panchayat, 67 houses in Jyanti Gram Panchayat, 13 houses in Morambi Gram Panchayat, 47 in Talwad (K), 13 houses in Varvatti Gram Panchayat in Bhalki taluk, which led to the suspension of seven PDOs in connection with the fake allotments.