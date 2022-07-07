Officials told to release compensation to victims

R. Snehal, Deputy Commissioner, has said that the people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be protected with proper justice under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act -1989 by explaining consequences from the Act to people if they have committed offence. Therefore, awareness programmes have to be taken, she added.

She was talking at a meeting in Yadgir on Thursday.

While responding to the appeal by members of the Prevention Committee, the Deputy Commissioner replied that an awareness has to be created by the joint efforts of the District Administration, Police, Social Welfare and other related departments. “Officials of these departments should hold street dramas to create awareness among people,“ she added. The Deputy Commissioner also warned of action against delay in releasing compensation to the victims under the Act.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy and others were present.