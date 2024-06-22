Officials told to ramp up amenities in govt.-run residential schools and hostels in Chamarajanagar

The Chamarajanagar district in charge secretary N. Manjunath Prasad directed the local authorities to ramp up amenities and facilities in government-run residential schools and hostels.

Speaking at a review meeting in the town on Saturday Mr. Prasad said that the government’s primary objective was to provide quality education besides nutritious food for the physical and mental well-being of students. Hence the local officials should inspect and apprise themselves of the quality of education being imparted, the attendance level in schools, the quality of food provided for them, cleanliness of toilets, etc., and take appropriate measures if there were any lacunae, he added.

He directed the district administration to ensure that there are frequent visits to the schools and hostels and that the observations be recorded in a ledger or book. Repairs if any for classrooms, toilets, Anganwadi kendras compound, etc., should be taken up and the tendering process completed as per norms without delay, said Mr. Manjunath Prasad.

The Forest Department was directed not to raise objections to the provision of roads or electricity for villages abutting the forest boundary. Besides, benefits due to the Adivasis or forest-dwelling tribes should also reach them on a timely basis, said Mr. Prasad.

Reviewing the agricultural scenario, Mr. Prasad said the meteorological department has forecast good rains in the coming days and hence the distribution of seeds, fertilizers, etc., should be taken up and the farmers should not face any shortage.

Shilpa Nag, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar said administrative measures have been toned up and drinking water crisis had eased in the district consequence of good rains. However, there were also incidents of crop damage due to torrential premonsoon rains and banana plantations had been affected, she added.

Ms. Shilpa Nag suggested that coconut and banana be included as notified crops for insurance under PM Fasal Bima Yojana as it will benefit the farmers. A detailed project report for establishing storage and warehousing facility for turmeric, she said.

Senior officials including Anand Prakash Meena, Chamarajangar Zilla Panchayat CEO, Deep Contractor, BRT Tiger Reserve Director, Santosh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forest of M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Surendra, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, DCF, Geetha Huded, Additional DC, and others were present.