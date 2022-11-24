Officials told to quickly dispose of welfare scheme applications

November 24, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has asked bank officials to quickly dispose of applications pertaining to welfare schemes sponsored by the State and Union governments.

He was chairing a District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting, after releasing the District Credit Plan with an annual outlay of ₹14,418 crore for 2023-24 in Dharwad on Thursday.

Mr. Hegde drew the attention of bankers on pending applications of welfare schemes and directed the officials to immediately dispose of the files.

He also asked the government officials to immediately coordinate and resolve through lead bank manager in case of delay by bankers in extending financial assistance under various government schemes.

Chief Executive Officer of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal pointed out that a few banks are insisting on self-help groups bringing meeting resolutions and PAN cards and said that it was inappropriate.

Various officials brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner that 18 applications pertaining to Ambedkar Development Corporation for 2021 were pending before various banks. As many as eight applications of nomadic tribes, 36 applications of Minority Welfare Department, 26 applications related to self-employment and 20 applications of LIDKAR were pending before various banks.

Mr. Hegde asked the bankers to dispose them of within a week.

Manager of District Lead Bank Prabhudev assured the Deputy Commissioner of his intervention to resolve the pending issues. He also presented the progress card of banks in various sectors, including priority sectors.

In Dharwad district, by the end of September 2022, ₹3,952.75 crore has been disbursed among backward classes, ₹3,423.69 crore to women and ₹1,280.13 crore to minority communities. Under the leading programme of the Union government, PMJDY, good progress has been achieved by issuing Rupay ATM cum Debit cards to 70% beneficiaries.

Credit plan

Under the District Credit Plan with an outlay of ₹14,418 crore, ₹320 crore has been earmarked for crop loan; ₹1,118 crore for term loans; ₹3,116 crore for farm infrastructure; ₹9,938 crore for food processing and other sectors and ₹5,893 crore has been earmarked for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Reserve Bank officer Sanjit Biswas, Pradeep Desai of Bank of Baroda, NABARD officer Mayur Kamble and others were present.