Officials told to provide house ownership rights to tanda dwellers

Chairperson of Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation P. Rajeev has directed the authorities concerned to provide house ownership rights to landless agriculture workers dwelling in tandas across Kalaburagi district, in the next three months.

Chairing a meeting of officials of the Revenue Department here on Monday, Mr. Rajeev said that Revenue Minister R. Ashok has set a deadline of three months for distributing ownership rights to all families dwelling in tandas in forest areas for the last four decades in the district.

The Revenue Department has identified 439 tandas in the district. It is keen on converting these tandas or hamlets into revenue villages. However, according to a survey conducted by Tanda Development Corporation, there are 483 tandas in the district. The officials concerned have submitted details to tahsildars of the respective taluks.

Mr. Rajeev directed the Deputy Commissioner to take steps for converting all the 483 tandas into revenue villages.

Mr. Rajeev said that tandas having a population of at least 100 should have a Fair Price Shop. The Food and Civil Supplies Department Commissioner has written to all the Deputy Commissioners in this regard, he added. He asked Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna to issue a notification for establishing Fair Price Shops in tandas immediately.

Chincholli MLA Avinash Jadhav sought basic amenities for Sheribiknalli Tanda and also urged the authorities to shift the particular tanda.

Officials of the Revenue Department, Social Welfare Department and the Tanda Development Corporation were present.