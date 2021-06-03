Officials told to make all preparations to tackle third wave, if any

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has directed officials to make preparations to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 as test positivity rate in the second wave is reducing.

He was addressing a video conference with officials of various government departments in Raichur on Thursday.

Mr. Savadi, who is also Raichur district in-charge, said that the district administration must focus on implementing the guidelines strictly to deal with the third wave, if any. Thus, special wards with 150 beds and 50 oxygen beds have to be established at the Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) as part of the preparations.

He also suggested to the officers of the Health Department and medical officers that adequate medicine and injections should be stocked for treatment. Officers must ensure that there is no shortage in oxygen supply, he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the district administration should attend to complaints on poor quality of food being served to infected persons sheltered in COVID Care Centres and on lack of facilities therein and solve these problems without any delay.

Stating there are civic problems whenever it rained, Mr. Savadi said that officers have to tackle flood-related issues effectively by approaching the people affected.

MPs Raja Amareshwar Naik and Sanganna Karadi, MLAs Shivaraj Patil and Venkatarao Nadagouda, Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer Shaik Tanvir, Director of RIMS Basavaraj Peerapur and others were present.