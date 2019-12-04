Officials told to issue work order for installation of LED street lights in Shivamogga city

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has directed officials to issue work order for installation of LED street lights in Shivamogga city limits by January 15.

It has been planned to install as many as 20,000 LED street lights under Smart City Project for which ₹32 crore has been earmarked. The firm that has bagged the contract is also entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining them for seven years, he said at a meeting held here on Wednesday to review the works being implemented in Shivamogga City Corporation limits under Smart City Project.

He directed the commissioner of the corporation to complete repair of the roads that have been damaged due to rain by the end of this month.

On the construction of 47 toilets at government schools in Shivamogga city limits and repairing the 86 class rooms there for which the State government has released ₹14.61 crore, he asked the officials of Department of Public Instruction to complete the formalities related to awarding tender for these works at the earliest.

On the Ashraya housing scheme, he said the construction of houses for below poverty line families at Gopishettykoppa and Govindapura will begin after technical approval is accorded by the authorities.

R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC; K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner and Latha Ganesh, Mayor of the Corporation were present in the meeting.