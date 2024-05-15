Officials told to initiate immediately mitigating measures in rain-hit Hubballi-Dharwad

Following a deluge of complaints regarding problems caused to residents of the twin cities after the recent downpour, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., accompanied by HDMC Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi, visited various rain-affected localities of the twin cities and directed the officials to initiate immediately the requisite mitigating measures.

The Deputy Commissioner was appalled by the sorry state of affairs in various localities, particularly those along the storm-water drains, and expressed her displeasure. She directed the civic authorities to take up a drive on war footing to clean the drains, gutters and storm-water drains.

During her visit, the Deputy Commissioner found heaps of plastic waste strewn all over the place and unwanted shrubs grown in the gutters.

Expressing her displeasure, she directed the officials to create awareness against dumping waste in drains and also asked them to impose hefty fines on habitual offenders.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities told the Deputy Commissioner that although door-to-door garbage collection has been implemented effectively, people in many wards are still dumping waste at vacant places and in drains leading to choked gutters and other problems.

In Hubballi, Ms. Prabhu visited Medar Oni, Tulaja Bhavani Circle, Kamaripet Police Station, Old Hubballi Bridge and other localities to assess the ground reality.

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad, the Deputy Commissioner stated that officials have been directed to prevent monsoon miseries and respond immediately to rain-related woes.

She said that during monsoon, helplines will be set up to attend monsoon-related grievances of the people. HESCOM has been directed to replace the fragile electricity poles, take up pruning of tree branches and replace defunct open electricity boards before May-end.

She said that it is the responsibility of the HDMC to see that there is no loss of property or lives during monsoon.

Later, speaking to presspersons after her visit to localities in Hubballi, Ms. Prabhu said that she will collect details on the problems pertaining to the storm-water drains in Hubballi and chalk out a comprehensive plan to address the problem.

