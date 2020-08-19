Officials told to increase COVID-19 tests

Hassan

19 August 2020 18:59 IST

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has instructed officials to increase the number of tests to find out COVID-19 infected people in the district.

At present 1,200 samples are being analysed through RTPCR test and it has to be increased to 1,500 a day. Similarly, Rapid Antigen Tests have to be increased from 600 to 1,200 a day, he said in a meeting with officials on Wednesday. The district has 19 mobile teams to collect samples. Similarly, 63 teams are working at primary health centres. Five more mobile teams have to be added to collect samples in Shivamogga city, the DC said.

The administration would identify six primary contacts of infected people in rural areas and 10 persons in case of infected people in cities to keep a track of their movements. The administration would take strict action against Ayush doctors who refuse to report for COVID duty, he added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L.Vyshali, SIMS Director Siddappa, District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli and others were present.