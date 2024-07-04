Officials told to find speedy solutions to public problems

Gurmitkal MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur has directed the officials to attend to public grievance applications and solve their problems immediately by staying in the headquarters.

He was addressing a Jana Spandana programme organised at the Town Hall in Gurmitkal Town on Thursday.

People in the rural areas are approaching the revenue offices to get solutions for revenue-related problems like land surveys, mutations, phodi, corrections and hudbust, he said.

The top priority should be given to attending to these issues without any delay whatsoever and officials should also ensure that there are no complaints by the people on this, Mr. Kandkur said.

He pointed out how the Police Department can be people’s friends. “People depend on police officers to get justice. You should respect them for approaching you with their problems and seek suggestions from higher officers if you find any difficulties in attending to them,“ he advised.

Mr. Kandkur said that panchayat development officers should focus on civic problems, particularly drinking water and transportation, in rural areas and find solutions to them without delay.

“The Urban Local Body is responsible for providing drinking water to the people under its limits. Therefore, officials should attend to calls concerning this,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela said that the government has intended to take the administration to the people by hearing out their problems and finding solutions to them. “The officers should understand this concept and dispose of applications received during the Jana Spandana without any delay,” she added.

Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, Deputy Secretary of the Zilla Panchayat Vijay Kumar Vadde, Tahsildar Neelaprabha, Executive Officer of the Taluk Panchayat Santosh Sheshalu and others were present.