GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials told to find speedy solutions to public problems

MLA addresses gathering at a Jana Spandana programme in Gurmitkal

Published - July 04, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Legislative Assembly Sharanagouda Kandkur and senior officials attending to public grievances at a Jana Spandana programme in Gurmitkal on Thursday.

Member of Legislative Assembly Sharanagouda Kandkur and senior officials attending to public grievances at a Jana Spandana programme in Gurmitkal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gurmitkal MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur has directed the officials to attend to public grievance applications and solve their problems immediately by staying in the headquarters.

He was addressing a Jana Spandana programme organised at the Town Hall in Gurmitkal Town on Thursday.

People in the rural areas are approaching the revenue offices to get solutions for revenue-related problems like land surveys, mutations, phodi, corrections and hudbust, he said.

The top priority should be given to attending to these issues without any delay whatsoever and officials should also ensure that there are no complaints by the people on this, Mr. Kandkur said.

He pointed out how the Police Department can be people’s friends. “People depend on police officers to get justice. You should respect them for approaching you with their problems and seek suggestions from higher officers if you find any difficulties in attending to them,“ he advised.

Mr. Kandkur said that panchayat development officers should focus on civic problems, particularly drinking water and transportation, in rural areas and find solutions to them without delay.

“The Urban Local Body is responsible for providing drinking water to the people under its limits. Therefore, officials should attend to calls concerning this,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela said that the government has intended to take the administration to the people by hearing out their problems and finding solutions to them. “The officers should understand this concept and dispose of applications received during the Jana Spandana without any delay,” she added.

Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, Deputy Secretary of the Zilla Panchayat Vijay Kumar Vadde, Tahsildar Neelaprabha, Executive Officer of the Taluk Panchayat Santosh Sheshalu and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.