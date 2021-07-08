Officials told to find solutions to civic issues

Chairman of Yadgir CMC Vilas Patil has directed the officials concerned to attend to problems being faced by citizens in each ward in the CMC limits and find solutions to them immediately.

He was chairing a general body meeting in Yadgir on Thursday.

Mr. Patil, while highlighting several issues, said that there were 31 wards in Yadgir city. But, all of them are facing one problem or the other.

“Lack of drinking water, proper drainage, toilets and roads are among the many problems. Citizens are demanding immediate attention and solutions to them. Thus, officials of the division concerned of the CMC should attend to all problems and solve them effectively by visiting each ward,” he said.

When the issue of CMC property came up for discussion, the elected members urged Mr. Patil to conduct a survey of property owned by the CMC and table a report for further discussion.

The members also demanded that occupants housed in CMC buildings surrounding Gandhi Chowk be vacated, as it had been decided in the previous CMC meeting. The decision is yet to be implemented. Call tenders for the projects that had been put on hold and also, auction old vehicles, they said.

CMC vice-chairman Prabhavathi Kalal, CMC Commissioner Bheemanna T. Nayak and others were present.