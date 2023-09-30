HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials told to expedite processes to provide solutions to people’s problems in a time-bound manner

The Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister inaugurates Janata Darshan in Gadag and says that the objective behind organising the programme is to resolve issues in their respective places

September 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil handing over pension sanction letter to a centenarian during the Janata Darshan programme in Gadag on Saturday.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil handing over pension sanction letter to a centenarian during the Janata Darshan programme in Gadag on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil has said that the objective behind organising Janata Darshan programme in the districts and taluks is to resolve issues in their respective places so that people are not forced to go to Bengaluru to air their grievances.

Inaugurating the first district-level Janata Darshan programme at the Zilladalita Bhavan in Gadag on Saturday, the Minister said that through the programme, the problems of the people are being redressed locally and along with it, the local administrations are being made more responsive towards people’s issues.

The Minister said that while people can air their grievances without any hesitation, officials should come forward to expedite the processes and provide solutions to the problems in a time-bound manner.

He also emphasised the need for government officials and employees to become more active in taking the benefits of various government schemes to the people.

Mr. Patil said that applications from the public are being taken up for redressal at three levels. “While issues that require the intervention of the State government are in the first stage, issues that can be resolved at the level of the district in-charge Minister and Deputy Commissioners come second. The third stage is that of resolution of problems at the taluk and district level itself. All such issues will be resolved in a time- bound manner,” he said.

He said that details of applications and problems redressed will be brought out in a book format and also uploaded on the government portal for the consumption of the general public.

Centenarian gets pension

After the inauguration of programme, centenarian Kamalabai Joshi submitted her application for Aadhaar card and pension and subsequently, at the end of the inaugural programme, the Minister handed over the sanction letter of pension to the elderly woman.

Making the introductory remarks, Gadag Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L. appealed to the people to not give room for any confusion or commotion as efforts will be made to resolve all issues in a time-bound manner.

District in-charge secretary C. Shikha, Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda, Deputy Conservator of Forests Deepika Bajpai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Annapurna M. and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.