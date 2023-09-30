Officials told to expedite processes to provide solutions to people’s problems in a time-bound manner

September 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil has said that the objective behind organising Janata Darshan programme in the districts and taluks is to resolve issues in their respective places so that people are not forced to go to Bengaluru to air their grievances.

Inaugurating the first district-level Janata Darshan programme at the Zilladalita Bhavan in Gadag on Saturday, the Minister said that through the programme, the problems of the people are being redressed locally and along with it, the local administrations are being made more responsive towards people’s issues.

The Minister said that while people can air their grievances without any hesitation, officials should come forward to expedite the processes and provide solutions to the problems in a time-bound manner.

He also emphasised the need for government officials and employees to become more active in taking the benefits of various government schemes to the people.

Mr. Patil said that applications from the public are being taken up for redressal at three levels. “While issues that require the intervention of the State government are in the first stage, issues that can be resolved at the level of the district in-charge Minister and Deputy Commissioners come second. The third stage is that of resolution of problems at the taluk and district level itself. All such issues will be resolved in a time- bound manner,” he said.

He said that details of applications and problems redressed will be brought out in a book format and also uploaded on the government portal for the consumption of the general public.

Centenarian gets pension

After the inauguration of programme, centenarian Kamalabai Joshi submitted her application for Aadhaar card and pension and subsequently, at the end of the inaugural programme, the Minister handed over the sanction letter of pension to the elderly woman.

Making the introductory remarks, Gadag Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L. appealed to the people to not give room for any confusion or commotion as efforts will be made to resolve all issues in a time-bound manner.

District in-charge secretary C. Shikha, Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda, Deputy Conservator of Forests Deepika Bajpai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Annapurna M. and others were present.