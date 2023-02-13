Officials told to expedite land acquisition for Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway works

February 13, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Oficials have been instructed to expedite the land acquisition process for the greenfield Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway project.

A review meeting was held here on Monday and chaired by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and it transpired that there were certain issues pertaining to land acquisition which was delaying the project.

The highway alignment seemed to pass through SC/ST lands whose acquisition will be a protracted affair. In one case river Cauvery had changed its course on a particular survey of land which was to be acquired near Periyapatna.

Though the old survey reports indicated the presence of agricultural field in that area on paper, a portion of the land belonging to the farmer was now under water.

Mr. Rajendra directed officials to be open about the problems related to land acquisition so as to enable them to conceive a solution. Mr. Simha said the review meetings were being held since one year and he wanted all issues related to land acquisition to be resolved by March 5.

‘’As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project – mostly likely to be held some time in the second or third week of March, we also want him to launch the ground breaking ceremony for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway works’’, said Mr. Simha.

The project is slated to cost ₹3,530 crore and is expected to take two years for completion from the date of commencement. Valuation of trees and plants, survey for line shifting etc was being done along the alignment, the MP added.

He said the project will be broken into three or four packages of less than ₹1,000 crore each as any project costing more will have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and would be delay the works.

Mr. Simha said it is a greenfield alignment to link Mysuru with Kushalnagar and would branch off from Palahalli in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. The tender bids for the 115-km highway will be opened on February 20 and the cost of land acquisition has been pegged at ₹1,113 crore. The construction cost is ₹2,416 crore.