Officials told to ensure effective implementation of SCP, TSP

YADGIR

27 September 2021 18:18 IST

Minister of Social Welfare and Backward Classes Development Kota Srinivas Poojary has said that officials of all government departments concerned should implement programmes under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) effectively.

He was addressing a development progress review meeting in Yadgir on Monday.

Mr. Poojary said that the government is keen on developing the oppressed communities through schemes under SCP/TSP and crores of rupees have been earmarked for the purpose. The Minister got details about grants released and expenditure made for development works.

Officials informed him that there is 100% achievement under Agriculture and Horticulture departments. Social Welfare officials said that ₹25.11 crore was earmarked and ₹23.50 crore has been spent on works that have been completed now.

Mr. Poojary also reviewed development works taken up by other departments, including Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Transport, Forest, Cooperative, Backward Classes, Women and Child Development, Tourism, Small Scale Industries, Public Works, Major Irrigation and Minor Irrigation, and suggested that officials ensure proper and effective implementation of works using the grants released.

He directed Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya and district Social Welfare Officer to issue show-cause notices to assistant directors of the department in Shahapur and Shorapur for not attending the review meeting. “If they abstain from meetings without taking prior permission, show-cause notices should be issued to them seeking explanation,” he added.

Later, he addressed the media and said that the department has planned to take up a cleanliness programme in 2,400 residential schools, 1,500 hostels and 870 KRIS schools to mark Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

When asked about the implementation of the Justice Sadashiva Commission report, the Minister said that there is a need for a detailed meeting to discuss the report as the matter has become sensitive.

The Minister also said that the Superintendent of Police was asked to ensure that immediate legal action is taken against those charged with crimes against women.

Earlier, the Minister visited hostels and residential schools run by the department.

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal, Chairman of City Municipal Council Vilas Patil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shilpa Sharma and others were present.