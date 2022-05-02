Officials must ensure direct transfer of grants to beneficiaries: CM

He launches ‘Kalyana Mitra’ helpline

He launches ‘Kalyana Mitra’ helpline

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said officials have been instructed to ensure direct transfer of grants under various welfare schemes for beneficiaries belonging to backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

Speaking after launching the ‘Kalyana Mitra’ helpline for citizens and a professional capacity building workshop for officials of the Social Welfare Department here, Mr. Bommai said he would personally monitor direct transfer of grants under welfare schemes to beneficiaries and the judicious use of tax-payers money.

“The era of change has started, the days of alibis are over. The Government is doing so much for education and improving the income of weaker sections”, Mr. Bommai said. Mere slogans are not enough, funds allocated for the welfare of weaker sections should reach them without any hitch, he said.

Noting that the labour of farmers and labourers spur economic growth, the Chief Minister said the State Government has drawn up many programmes for the welfare of backward classes, SC, and ST communities. A five-year programme would be formulated for the development of SC, ST communities. Anchor Bank was being created for the purpose. A grant of ₹28,000 crore has been earmarked for SC and ST communities, he said.

Mr. Bommai said self-employment schemes, ₹20 lakh grant for purchase of land, and ₹2 lakh grant for housing were being implemented.

The Chief Minister told the officials of the department to pull their socks up and resolve to serve weaker sections with sincerity. “He asked officials to look at problems from the perspective of the poor who approach them to avail benefits. “We will bring overall changes in administration and reduce the layers in decision-making system. The Socials Welfare department would be overhauled,” he said.

There has been delays in selecting the beneficiaries under various schemes. “Our Government will not tolerate laxity, neglect and non-cooperation in administration,” he said.