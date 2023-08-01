Officials told to ensure basic needs in rural areas of Yadgir Assembly Constituency

August 01, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - YADGIR

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur has directed panchayat development and taluk level officials to provide basic needs such as drinking water, toilets, roads and street lights in villages coming under Yadgir Assembly Constituency.

He was addressing a meeting at the taluk panchayat office in Yadgir on Tuesday.

He said that village roads, including approach roads, have been damaged due to heavy rain. Officials should inspect such spots and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

There is drinking water scarcity in some villages as reverse osmosis plants (ROPs) have become dysfunctional. Officers of the Rural Drinking Water Supply Division should ensure that all defunct ROPs are repaired immediately, he added.

“Most of the drains are filled with mud and unwanted things. Therefore, such drains should be immediately cleared for smooth passage of drainage,” he told them.

Executive Officer of Yadgir Taluk Panchayat Basavaraj Sharabhai and other officers were present.