Officials told to ensure basic necessities are available during Mailapur annual fair

November 29, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has asked the officials of the departments concerned to ensure that basic necessities are available in Mailapur village of Yadgir taluk during the annual fair of Mailarlingeshwar Temple.

Addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday, Dr. Susheela said that the annual fair will be held from January 13 to 18, 2024 and a Pallakki procession will be taken out on January 14 when Makar Sankranti is celebrated.

“Several lakh devotees from various parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra will participate in the Pallakki procession. Therefore, officials of the departments concerned should provide basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets for men and women and bathrooms for women as devotees will take holy bath in the village tank,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the old tradition of hurling goats and sheep on the palanquin carrying the idol of Mailarlingeshwar on its way for a holy bath in the village tank has been completely banned by the district administration.

Therefore, devotees carrying animals along with them should hand them over to the staff deployed at the check-post before they enter the village. More than six check-posts will be established at the starting points of all roads leading to the temple. “Legal action will be initiated against violators,” she warned.

Dr. Susheela specifically told the officials of Health and Family Welfare, Transport and GESCOM to make all necessary arrangements to provide better health service, transportation and electricity supply during all the days of the festivities and also deploy expert swimmers to prevent any untoward incident when devotees take holy bath in the village tank.

She said that the Home Department should deploy adequate police personnel for duty to ensure law and order and also take additional precautions to prevent untoward incidents.

Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-division Hampanna Sajjan, Chief Planning Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Gurunath Goudappanore, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basaveshwar, Tahsildar Suresh Ankalagi, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Raju Deshmukh, Executive Officer of the Yadgir Taluk Panchayat Basavaraj Sharabhai and villagers of Mailapur were present.

