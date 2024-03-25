GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials told to disburse relief for death of calf in leopard attack in Dharwad district

Deputy Commissioner visits Mansur village and meets owner of the house where the calf was killed last week

March 25, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu during her visit to Mansur village in Dharwad district on Monday where a leopard killed a calf last week.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu has asked officials to take steps to ensure early disbursement of compensation to the owner of the calf that was killed by a leopard in Mansur village recently.

The Deputy Commissioner on Monday visited the house of Kuberappa Madiwalappa Agasar in Mansur village of Dharwad district, where the leopard killed the calf last week, and told the residents not to panic as preventive measures have been taken by the Forest Department and also regular combing operations are under way.

She then visited the spot where a cage has been kept to catch the wild cat and asked the residents not to venture out alone at night.

Tahsildar Dundappa Hugar and Range Forest Officer Pradeep Pawar were asked to intensify vigil in the forest area and make arrangements to construct water tanks so as to quench the thirst of the wild animals during the summer. She also asked them to sensitise the public in the surrounding villages against venturing out at night.

Mr. Pradeep Pawar informed the Deputy Commissioner that because of drought most of the water bodies in the forest area have dried up resulting in wild animals coming out of the forest areas to quench their thirst. He also said that steps are being taken to keep another lightweight cage to catch the wild cat.

