Karnataka

Officials told to create awareness against locust menace

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh and officials at the meeting in Mandya on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh and officials at the meeting in Mandya on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh has urged the officials concerned to be prepared for controlling and eradicating locusts, if they enter the district.

He convened a meeting with them here on Saturday where he expressed the dire need of eradicating locusts to protect the farming community.

Although the menace has not been reported in the district, all the departments/authorities concerned should be vigilant, he said.

The officials were also asked to create awareness among the farming community on spraying pesticides and using neem-based solutions to eradicate locusts.

