Officials told to coordinate with their counterparts in Maharashtra

It will help better manage the flood situation, says Minister Murugesh Nirani

It will help better manage the flood situation, says Minister Murugesh Nirani

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who is also the district in-charge, directed the officials to have better coordination and communication with the officials at Maharashtra to jointly manage floods in Krishna and Bhima basin. Directions were made to monitor the real time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs both in Krishna and Bhima basin in order to manage the floods effectively.

Mr. Nirani was chairing a meeting to assess the situation of the rain-affected areas in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. Mr. Nirani said that after meetings were held between Karnataka and Maharashtra at ministerial level and inter-State flood monitoring committee it was possible to manage the flood situation during the monsoon season in the last couple of years.

In 2021, the district witnessed a flood situation due to excess release of water from Sonna barrage in Afzalpur taluk. He instructed officials to take preventive measures to reduce the probability of flooding and damages.

Compensation

Minister also directed the district administration to immediately release compensation according to SDRF and NDRF guidelines for rain damage to houses and livestock loss. The officials from Animal Husbandry Department said that at least 53 livestocks including fourteen buffaloes, eleven cattle, nine ox, eleven goats and ten sheep, lost their lives in rain-related incidents since April, 2022 in the district. MLC Sunil Vallyapure said that he had received several complaints regarding the neglect by veterinary staff in providing vaccines for the animals.

Mr. Gurukar also directed the Deputy Director of Public Instructions to conduct an inspection to assess the fitness of school buildings in all taluks and then submit a report to the respective legislatures within a week.

Mr. Gurukar said that the district recorded the 9.2 mm rainfall against the 2.5 mm normal rainfall in the last 12 days. The rainfall claimed two lives – one each at Kalagi and Chittapur taluks, and a compensation of ₹5 lakh each was given to bereaved families; as many as 18 head of cattle perished. As many as 207 houses were partially damaged; the relief of ₹10,000 was extended to each family, he said.

MP Umesh Jadhav, KKRDB Chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Police Commissioner Y. Ravikumar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil were present.