Officials told to conduct joint survey to assess crop loss due to scanty rainfall in Kalaburagi district

September 27, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum has directed the officials of the Agriculture and Revenue departments to conduct a joint survey to assess crop loss due to scanty rainfall across Kalaburagi district during this monsoon season.

According to a press release, the officials have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the NDRF and SDRF. The State government has declared all the 11 taluks in the district as drought-hit.

Ms. Tarannum has directed the officials to conduct a joint survey on war-footing and help farmers get their compensation at the earliest. Compensation will be directly credited to farmers accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Through the release, Joint Director for Agriculture Samad Patel has asked farmers who have lost their black gram and soyabean crop during this monsoon (2023-24) to register their complaints on Ph: 1800 200 5142 for claiming insurance amount.

