Officials told to complete ongoing KKRDB works within time

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has directed the officials of various government departments to complete the ongoing development works taken up under the grants released by Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) within the time stipulated.

Chairing a monthly review meeting on KKRDB works in Yadgir on Thursday, Dr. Ragapriya said that there is a slow down in construction of buildings and bhavans sanctioned under the KKRDB grants.

“I am specifically directing the heads of the departments concerned to complete such ongoing development works well within the time stipulated or, be ready to face action, if works are not completed,” she warned.

Speaking about the projects taken up, Executive Engineer of Public Work Department Devidas Chawan said that of the 513 work under KKRDB grants, 438 works have been completed and the remaining are in progress. He added that they will be completed expeditiously.

Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited has completed 265 development works against 378 that have been entrusted to it and 113 works are in progress, Executive Engineer Salim Ahmed told the Deputy Commissioner.

Executive Engineer of the Panchayat Raj Engineering Division Mukthar said that a total of 916 development works have been taken up under KKRDB grants and of these, 721works have already been completed and the remaining are in progress.

Dr. Ragapriya advised the officials to ensure quality in work and asked them to update the status online after the completion of work.