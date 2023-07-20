Officials told to complete KKRDB works in Kalaburagi on priority

July 20, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking note of the slow progress of works taken up with Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) funds in Kalaburagi district, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum has told officials to put the KKRDB works on top priority and complete them within the stipulated time.

“Some of the works have been in progress for the last four-five years. The reasons cited are not acceptable. You need to ensure that these works are put on top priority and completed at the earliest possible time,” she told them at a meeting of officers of different agencies entrusted with the implementation of KKRDB works in the district, at her office here on Thursday.

Ms. Taranum made it clear that the ongoing road works should be completed before the end of monsoon and those on school and Anganwadi buildings before the end of September.

“Speeding up the work is not sufficient. You need to maintain quality in work. There will be no compromise on quality. Implementing officers will be held responsible for all substandard work and stringent action will be taken against them,” she said.

The third-party agency appointed for monitoring quality, she added, should thoroughly examine works and submit an objective report to KKRDB after it is certified by the competent authorities. “Both financial and physical progress should be achieved within the stipulated time,” she said.

Ms. Taranum held that priority should be given to building Anganwadis and schools and providing drinking water while utilising the funds allocated to the district by the KKRDB.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Bhanwar Singh Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunasagi, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Mallikarjun Jeratagi, Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Shivanagouda Patil and other senior officers were present.

