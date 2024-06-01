Officials told to closely monitor water supply for any contamination

The Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday instructed the officials to subject raw water to testing before public distribution as a precautionary measure against outbreak of any water-borne diseases.

He conducted a review meeting and also held a video conferencing with local bodies involved in the task of water supply and impressed upon them the imperatives of ensuring testing and ensure that the water meant for supply was fit for human consumption.

The officials were instructed to ensure that there was no contamination of drinking water with polluted water besides issuing directions for cleaning of all storage units and tanks through chlorination.

In places where drinking water source are borewells, the officials were told to ensure that there was no sewage or any other form of pollutants which was stagnant in the vicinity. In such instances measures should be initiated to drain the stagnant water and concretise the area.

The officials were also warned that they would be held responsible in case there were incidents of contamination of drinking water that was supplied to the public.

Calling for thrust on shoring up hygiene and cleanliness in villages, the local officials were told to make sure that the drainage system were functional while attention was also drawn to the imperatives of maintaining hygiene at the roadside eateries.

Calling for greater coordination among the officials Mr. Rajendra called upon the health department to ensure that there were no cases of dengue or chikungunya anywhere in the district. He also called for regular monitoring of water pipelines to spot any leakage which could also result in pollutants seeping into the supply lines.

The Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayatri said it was the responsibility of the staff to ensure that there was no wet waste dumped in public places. She said drains should be cleared and free of any clogging before the onset of monsoon which was imminent.

Storage position precarious in Cauvery basin reservoirs

The onset of monsoon expected during the next few days is expected to ease the drinking water situation to a large extent. While large swathe of rural areas depend on borewells for water supply or multivillage schemes, bulk water supply to major towns including Mysuru and Bengaluru is from the KRS and the Kabini reservoirs but the storage is precarious for now.

The storage at the Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) across the river Cauvery was 12.61 tmc ft. and it was 26 per cent of the installed gross storage capacity of 49.45 tmc ft.

The scenario at Kabini reservoir is marginally better in percentage terms. The quantum of water available in the reservoir was 7.53 tmc ft. against the gross storage capacity of 19.52 tmc ft. This is 39 per cent of the installed storage but the reservoir being small, the maximum storage capacity is also limited to 19.52 tmc ft.

The cumulative storage capacity of four dams – including Harangi and Hemavathi – in the Cauvery basin is 114.57 tmc ft. against which the available quantum was 33.08 tmc ft. and this is 29 per cent of the installed gross storage capacity.

Hence the onset of south west monsoon is eagerly awaited so as to help mitigate the water scarcity.

