Officials told to be preparedto tackle floods in Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has directed officials of the departments concerned to be ready to face the flood situation in the district.

“Yadgir district has been receiving heavy rain and major rivers, the Krishna and the Bhima, are flowing with high quantum of water. Therefore, members and officers of the Disaster Management Authority are alert and ready to tackle any emerging situation,” he added.

He was addressing a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority in Yadgir.

“The district has registered 138 % rainfall so far. If it continues to rain, water level in the Krishna will rise and life in villages on the banks of the river will be disrupted. Keeping this in mind, the officials should be prepared to face any emerging situation and ensure the safety of the people,” Mr. Kurma Rao stressed.

The Deputy Commissioner strictly said that officers should be coordinate among themselves round the clock and not go on leave or leave the headquarters without prior permission. “Information on everything, including personal details of people and animals in the flood- affected areas, should be maintained. Decisions about establishment of relief centres, food and water facilities and electricity supply in such centres should be taken on the spot, he added.

As per the guidelines of the Disaster Management Authority, task force committees in villages, taluks and the district-level should be established. Awareness programmes, including sounding tom tom, should be taken up to prevent people from going near the river course or any water source.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel at Wadagera and Tinthini stations should be ready with boats with outboard motors and fibre boats to attend to emergency calls. General public can dial Ph: 08473-253950 to give information about any flood-like situation, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Additional Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Shankaragowda Somanal and Probationary IAS officer Ashwija B.V. and other district-level officers were present.