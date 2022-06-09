Officials told to be prepared to tackle flood

Deputy Commissioner Sneha R. has suggested the officials concerned to initiate preventive measures for possible heavy rainfall and flood in the district.

She was chairing a review meeting with officials in Yadgir on Thursday.

“The south-west monsoon has already entered the district and heavy rains are expected in the coming days. Most of the villages that are located in the river (Krishna and Bhima) banks may face flood if heavy to very heavy rain continues. Therefore, officials have to take all precautionary measures to protect lives and properties of people or residents of river banks,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner specifically suggested the officials of Revenue Department to keep ready required materials, including rubber boats and other equipment, to protect the people and also issue alert notices in villages by the river.

“The Revenue Department officials should take immediate action to shift people and domestic animals if circumstances demanded following the flood situation in the river bank villages,” the DC added.

Ms. Snehal said that officials of GESCOM and Forest should identify the trees which are obstructing electricity cables and remove either trees or particular branches avoiding disconnection of power supply.

The Health Department should take action to prevent pandemic and also provide better and immediate treatment to the needy people in case of any outbreak.

Shankaragowda Somanal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Amaresh Naik, CEO, Shalam Hussain, Assistant Commissioner and district level officers were present.