Officials told to achieve target underSCP and TSP before March-end

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has instructed officials of various departments to ensure that the target under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) was achieved before March-end this year.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of works under SCP and TSP in the district here on Thursday, Ms. Deepa said that a total of 37 government departments are involved in implementing these projects and the district has achieved 59 % progress till January this year. Officials should ensure that all pending works were completed before the end of this fiscal, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated against erring staff, she said.

Of the ₹ 137 crore, with a target of 1,62,720 programmes, sanctioned under SCP, ₹ 103 crore was released. The district has achieved 61 % progress by spending ₹ 62.67 crore on 78,846.33 works.

Similarly, of the ₹ 53 crore, with a target of 1,05,507.2 programmes, sanctioned under TSP, ₹ 40 crore was released. The district has achieved 53 % progress by spending ₹ 22 crore on 54,883 works. Under SCP and TSP combined together for the district, the government has sanctioned ₹ 190 crore with a target of 2,68,227 programmes, of which ₹ 143.96 crore was released and ₹ 84 crore was spent on 1,33,729 works, achieving 59 % progress, she said.

Officials should take steps to spend the remaining grants within 15-20 days and achieve the target. Money earmarked for welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities should be properly utilised and the grants under these heads should not be allowed to lapse for any reason. Special focus should be given to utilise SCP and TSP grants of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC). Money should be earmarked for repair works at Ambedkar Bhavan and for the centre set up there to impart training to aspirants taking competitive examinations, he said.

Department of Social Welfare Joint Director N.R. Purushothama said that the government has selected Dharwad and Ballari districts on a pilot basis for a survey of concrete roads laid in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes colonies. Responding to this, Ms. Deepa suggested that geo tagging be taken up under all works through GSP to check repetition of works. Officials of various government departments were present at the meeting.