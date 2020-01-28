Officials told keep a watch on collection of donation from public for wrestling

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has said that no one other than the committees concerned should collect donation from the public for the Karnataka Kusti Habba and instructed the officials to keep a watch on such moves.

Chairing a meeting of officials in connection with the preparations for the wrestling competition here on Monday, Ms. Deepa said that that the State government is conducting this mega wrestling competition which will witness the participation of international and national wrestlers.

This is for the first time that such a mega wrestling competition is being conducted in Dharwad.

For the success of the event, the district administration has formed several committees headed by the Deputy Commissioner and local MLAs. Hence, local organisations should not collect any donation from the public. If anyone is interested in sponsoring the event, they should approach the committee and get it settled. All business transactions should be made through cheques or demand draft and transparency should be maintained in accounts. If any person or organisation is caught accepting donation voluntarily, the district administration will take stern action, she cautioned.

Ms. Deepa said that the Karnataka Kusti Habba would be held from February 15 to 18 while the State Government Employees sports meet would be held from February 22 to 24. The officials in-charge of several committees should ensure better stay, quality food and medicare and better transport facility for the participants. The grounds identified for hosting the sports events should be developed expeditiously, she added. For the government employees sports meet, over 7,000 staff, including 2,000 women employees, will be participating. Accommodation should be created for them. While women players will be given accommodation in hostels, male participants will be provided stay at kalyan mantaps, she added.