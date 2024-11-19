 />
Officials to visit doorsteps of Lakkundi residents to collect historical articles on November 24

Published - November 19, 2024 10:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As part of efforts to develop the historical Lakkundi village in Gadag district of North Karnataka into a World Heritage Site, the Departments of Archaeology and Tourism as well as district administration are set to take up door-to-door visits on November 24 to collect historical/antique articles from residents.

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, who also holds tourism portfolio, said the authorities would make an appeal to residents to give historical articles, including palm leaves, inscriptions, and statues.

He said the articles would be preserved in a museum or used for conservation and restoration of archaeological sites. He pointed out that some historical pillars were being used by people here for tying cattle as they were unaware of the importance. The authorities would now try to create awareness among them about the need to conserve such historical articles, he noted. Similarly, there were historical inscriptions in the fields of farmers of this village.

Explaining the historical importance of Lakkundi, he said, the village, which was an important city in 10th Century of economic importance with minting operations.

