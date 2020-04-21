Officials to be quarantined if theyare found travelling unnecessarily

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has warned government officials who are travelling from neighbouring Kalaburagi and Raichur districts to Yadgir to discharge their official duties that they will be put under quarantine if they did not stop such travelling immediately.

He was addressing a meeting of officials who are on the committee formed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Yadgir on Monday.

Mr. Rao said that all government officials have already been directed to stay at the district headquarters in Yadgir and work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 effectively and avoid travelling from Kalaburagi and Raichur. However, most of them are travelling to Yadgir despite there being a strict implementation of lockdown guidelines. Thus, this was the final warning to them. If they were found travelling unnecessarily, they would be sent to quarantine facilities as per protocol, he added.

Making it clear, the Deputy Commissioner asked the officials and emergency service staff to show their identity cards and special passes issued them at check-posts set up across the district as it was the duty of the officials deployed there to inspect every vehicle passing through.

Mr. Rao specifically directed the committee members to take action to ensure supply of essential commodities to people.

He said that Commercial Tax Department officials should register cases if anyone was found selling commodities at a high price.

Officials told the Deputy Commissioner that there was no shortage in stocks of eggs, milk and fodder for animals. Passes are being issued to farmers to carry on with their agriculture activities. An assessment survey on crop losses due to rain will be completed in two or three days.

Mr. Rao suggested to the officials to ensure that social distancing is maintained at banks and fair price shops.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that there is no need to have a special pass for a vehicle if the owner or driver has already a pass.

Shilpa Sharma, CEO, Prakash Rajput, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shankaragowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division, and district-level officials were present.