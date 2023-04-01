Officials tight-lipped about PM’s visit, despite flurry of activity

April 01, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

A flurry of activity has been sighted at Bandipur in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yet another visit to poll-bound Karnataka on April 9. He is expected to visit Mysuru, which is likely to be followed by a visit to Bandipur and Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu as well.

However, Forest Department officials are tight-lipped about his itinerary. Even Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra said recently that they have not received any “official communique”.

High security

However, other sources have said that security personnel have fanned across Gopalaswamy Betta in Bandipur and have scoured the region for almost a week. Besides, senior Forest Department officials and police have conducted inspection, including of the helipad at Gundlupet.

Mr. Modi is expected to interact with the field staff at Bandipur and also expected to drive to Mudumalai to meet Bomman and Bellie, mahouts taking care of elephants there who were featured in the documentary “The Elephant Whisperers”, which won the Oscars recently.

In addition, ‘’oral instructions’’ were issued to desist from accepting bookings for safari and accommodation from April 9 to 11 as apart from Prime Minister’s visit, participants of the tiger conclave were also expected to make a field visit to Bandipur. But nothing is official yet, the sources added.

A tentative programme schedule for the event at Mysuru to be held at the KSOU auditorium from April 9 to 11 includes release of ‘’Amrit Kal Ka Vision’’ for tiger conservation; release of a commemorative coin, release of tiger estimation summary report and declaration of numbers, and screening of short film ‘Success of Project Tiger’.

Technical sessions are likely to be held at the Senate Bhavan of University of Mysore and topics tentatively scheduled are human wildlife conflict, conservation and sustainable development, moving beyond large carnivores, invasive species and Project Cheetah, an opportunity for conservation.