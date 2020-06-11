Officials taken to task for supplying poor quality foodgrains in Yargol

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. Gopalaiah inspecting grain during his visit to a KSFCS godown on the outskirts of Yadgir on Thursday.

YADGIR

11 June 2020 23:25 IST

Minister Gopalaiah asks them: ‘Will your family members consume such grain?’

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. Gopalaiah has said that the State government would adhere to the regulations while withdrawing BPL cards from holders who have more than seven acres of land. However, those who have four acres of land for cultivation for their livelihood will continue to enjoy the facility.

Earlier, the Minister attended a meeting of officials.

With an intention to reaching foodgrains to the last person in society during COVID-19, the Union and State governments have been supplying foodgrains even to those who did not have cards. Under the Atma Nirbhar Yojana, 40 lakh people are getting benefits, he said and added that officials have been instructed to supply foodgrains even to hamlets that are situated three or four kilometres away from PDS shops.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is been strictly implemented in the State and LPG cylinders are being distributed for three months. Another 2,500 gas connections were given under the Chief Minister’s Anila Bhagya Yojana, he said.

He also said that he would study a proposal being submitted by the district administration for a new godown to be set up on five acres of land and take suitable action.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gopalaiah took officials to task for supplying poor quality foodgrains to people in Yargol village.

The Minister asked officials “Will you take such poor quality foodgrains to your home? Will your family members consume such foodgrains?”

He directed the officials to collect back the foodgrains from people in Yargol. He also visited a few PDS shops in the district.

‘No comment’

“I am too small to comment on party’s internal issues,” he told presspersons in Yadgir.

Mr. Gopalaiah has said that he is too small in politics and he did not want to comment on any internal issues related to the party.

Mr. Gopalaiah was replying to a scribe who asked him about the internal issues of the party.

He said that “the party high command will take a decision on whom to give an opportunity to contest. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has fulfilled the promise he made to us.”

“But, I cannot comment about any position to senior leaders H. Vishwanath and N. Nagaraj (MTB),” he added.