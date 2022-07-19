Officials taken to task for delay in issuing certificates to physically challenged

Physically challenged made to run from pillar to post for availing of govt. benefits

Physically challenged made to run from pillar to post for availing of govt. benefits

Taking serious note of complaints from physically challenged persons who were made to run from pillar to post for getting requisite certificates to avail themselves of government benefits, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has taken officials of the departments concerned to task.

Mr. Hegde, who chaired a grievance redressal meeting pertaining to physically challenged and differently abled persons on Monday, did not mince words while expressing his displeasure and at one point of time, sought to know whether they are extending benefits to such people from their (officials) pockets.

Earlier, in the meeting, representatives of associations of physically challenged and differently abled persons brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner that there has been inordinate delay in identifying beneficiaries and extending government benefits to them. This apart, they are made to run from pillar to post for getting the requisite certificates for availing themselves of government schemes and getting their work done, they complained.

Responding to their grievances, Mr. Hegde directed the officials to respond immediately to grievances of physically challenged and ensure that they receive government benefits without any further delay.

Emphasising the need for creating awareness about government schemes, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, Mr. Hegde asked the officials to erect information boards at gram panchayat and other government offices for the information of the public.

He said that the district and taluk hospitals and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities should jointly accept applications from physically challenged seeking UDID cards and dispose them of within the stipulated time. He also asked them to send details of applications received and disposed of to the district administration on a weekly basis.

President of the Federation of Physically Challenged Keshav Telugu sought 5% job reservation for physically challenged in industries and reservation in fighting elections too. He also demanded proper distribution of Antodaya cards and wanted the administration to take steps to introduce battery operated cars at the Dharwad Railway Station.

Responding to his appeal, the Deputy Commissioner promised extending necessary help for holding a job fair for differently disabled persons. The District Industries Centre and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities should explore opportunities and prepare to hold the job fair, he said.

Responding to complaints about irregularities in the distribution of government benefits, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal warned that stern action will be taken against those involved in irregularities.

He asked the officials to maintain transparency in the selection of beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, taking serious note of the absence of officials from the Industries Department, Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation and Railways, the Deputy Commissioner ordered issue of notices to them.