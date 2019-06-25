Officials slammed for not being prepared to tackle rain woes

Strict instructions were issued to officials of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation against their alleged negligence in taking up rain-relief works at a meeting here on Monday to review damage caused by Sunday’s downpour.

Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Abbayya Prasad, who chaired the meeting, took the officials to task for failing to take necessary steps to face the situation during heavy rain well in advance. The officials should have taken steps and chalked out plans to tackle the situation in case of damage due to heavy rain.

He said that people have to face trouble as storm waters flowed onto the roads and even entered many houses. He blamed the lack of preparedness by the corporation staff to tackle the emergency situation and said that unscientific construction of drains and not clearing them regularly was one of the main reasons for some areas here inundated by rainwater. If the drains were maintained properly and cleaned regularly, the areas in the old parts of Hubballi might not have been inundated by rainwater, he said.

Mr. Prasad cautioned that lapses in rain-related works would not be tolerated and said that stringent action would be taken against staff who are found negligent in taking up rain-relief works.

Moreover, Mr. Prasad lost his cool when he came to know that very few were on the field during Sunday’s rain-relief work. “Only a handful of staff were struggling to handle the situation on Sunday. Any type of negligent attitude on part of the officials will not be tolerated. If you don’t work seriously, your are free to go to other government departments on deputation,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra said that no official should neglect their duties. He issued strict warning to the municipal staff in this connection and said that all cleaning staff, including health inspectors, should be on the field in the morning and reply to him on the walkie talkie, failing which disciplinary action would be taken against them.