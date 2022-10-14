Officials skip meeting of Petition Committee of Legislative Assembly

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 14, 2022 00:43 IST

The Petition Committee of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday decided to complain to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma after senior civic officials missed a meeting called by the committee in Bengaluru to discuss issues at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL).

The committee met to discuss two main issues — lack of infrastructure at NPKL being developed by Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the inordinate delay in the proposed transfer of Bandemutt Layout from the Karnataka Housing Board to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Suryakiran A.S., spokesperson of NPKL Open-Forum, said, “In the case of NPKL, only BDA Engineering member H.S. Shantharajanna appeared. Urban Development Department, ACS, Rakesh Singh, sent a letter citing his inability to attend as he had to appear for an NGT hearing. BDA Commissioner G. Kumar Naik skipped the meeting without explaining why he was not attending the meeting.”

“In the case of Bandemutt Layout also, no BBMP official, including Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, participated. The BBMP officials did not bother to send any letter explaining why they were skipping the meeting. This angered the committee, which saw it as a grave disrespect to a Committee of the Legislature, which represents the will of the people,” he added.

The committee took serious note of the absence of officials and decided to write to the Chief Secretary highlighting the disrespect the BDA and the BBMP have shown to a Legislature Committee, and non-cooperation from both the bodies in resolving the issues faced by people.

