Officials set up eight counters to receive complaints at Janata Darshan in Belagavi

September 26, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

Member of Legislative Council Prakash Hukkeri inaugurated the Janata Darshan public grievance redressal event in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He hoped that the State-level Janata Darshan programme will help avoid inconvenience to the public who are otherwise forced to run from pillar to post.

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Sait said that this programme will help the people submit several complaints through a single window.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is the district in-charge Minister, could not attend as he was not keeping well, officials said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the State-wide event in Bengaluru on Monday.

Hundreds of members of general public attended the Janata Darshan programme. Officials received the complaints in eight counters set up for the purpose.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that such events will be held every month by the district in-charge Minister and in every 15 days at the taluk level under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner.

All the grievances received thus will be uploaded in the State-level Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) website.

Most of the grievances will be resolved at the level of the district and only a few that cannot be addressed locally will be forwarded to the State government.

The dignitaries gave away kits to beneficiaries of various department schemes.

MLAs Babasaheb Patil, Vishwas Vaidya, ZP CEO Harshal Boyer, Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kumar Honkeri, City Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagdish, Assistant Commissioner Madhav Gitte and Deputy Secretary Basavaraj Hegganayak, Joint Director of Agriculture Shivanagouda Patil, Social Welfare Joint Director Lakshman Babali and others were present.