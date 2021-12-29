Officials seal 80 illegal resorts in Koppal district

KALABURAGI

29 December 2021 21:27 IST

Resort owners get two days to vacate

Following directions from the Koppal Deputy Commissioner, the district authorities identified 80 resorts and homestays operating illegally and sealed them on Wednesday.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner S. Vikas Kishore had asked the officials of the Hampi Development Authority and the Revenue Department to identify unauthorised resorts in and around Gangavati and submit a report within two days.

The officials have now sealed 80 illegal resorts located in Sannapur, Mallapur, Anegundi and Rampur areas in Gangavati in the district.

Mr. Kishore has ordered removal of illegal resorts within two days and also directed the Revenue Department officials to verify documents of all unauthorised resorts. Now, resort owners have two days to vacate from such premises.

Meanwhile, GESCOM authorities have disconnected power supply to these resorts and homestays.